FPCCI contributes to economic progress, image building of country

Zafar Bakhtawari

FPCCI feels its responsibility to contribute in economic progress of the country and have always been doing advocacy for the image building of the country and has a democratic tradition of holding elections every year. In elections 2019 United Business Group has managed to secure victory yet another time with great mandate on all seats. This is the fifth consecutive victory for UBG which indicates that it always picks the best people as the candidates for FPCCI offices. Under the leadership of UBG S.M. Muneer (Patron-in-Chief of UBG) and Iftikhar Ali Malik ( Chairman) are striving hard to restore the respect and dignity of business community and are working for the promotion of business friendly environment in Pakistan.

FPCCI is the apex representative body of the business community of Pakistan. It consists of a President, Senior Vice President and 11 vice Presidents. The election of President is conducted on rotational basis i.e. in 7 years twice from Punjab and Sindh and once from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. In 2018 the president Ghazanfar Bilour was from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is the son of Senator Ilyas Bilour and belong to the honorable political and business family of KPK province. In 2019 Eng. Daroo Khan from Balochistan is honored to become the president and in 2020 it would be Punjab turn to run for presidency. During 2019 elections total numbers of votes were 352 where 223 votes were from Trade Association and 129 votes from country wide chamber of commerce and industry. Against United Business Group was the Businessman Panel Group which was headed by Anjum Nisar and Senator Ghulam Ali. After the announcement of the result of FPCCI election they congratulated the wining party and expressed their solidarity and heartiest wishes to them. This gesture of Anjum Nisar and Senator Ghulam Ali plays a pivotal role for the institution of FPCCI and they must be acknowledged and appreciated for this good will gesture.

UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik is a very humble man who always advocated democracy in trade politics and worked with sincerity and dedication to resolve the issues of the business community. He ran every campaign of FPPCI strongly and put his every effort. This was the first time in the last 30 years history of FPCCI elections that Mr. Iftikhar Ali Malik was not present in Karachi due to his illness. Everybody missed him and prayed for his health and long life.

The business community all across the country is aware of the S M Muneer’s services as he extended full cooperation and support in promoting Pakistan’s Business & Economic interest. S.M. Muneer is highly respectable among the business community of Pakistan and has played an important role to improve the export of Pakistan in various capacity. His firm has been a leading export company of Pakistan for many years. He is a friendly man who always put his problems aside to solve business community problems on daily basis.

One day prior to elections he had a 4 hours dialysis at kidney center in Karachi and during the dialysis Naved Bukhari from Canada, Noor Ahmed Khan (vice president) and myself remained there with him. He is so much dedicated and sincere to his candidates that even during dialysis he was actively working for the victory of UBG. Abdul Rahim Janu and Ghulam Farooq also came to the hospital during dialysis. Abdul Rahim Janu is the main Pillar of the business community in Karachi . He belongs to Memon family and is former senior vice president of FPCCI. SM Muneer, Zubair Tufail and Sheikh Khalid Tawab were successful in their diplomacy to bring Abdul Rehim Janu and his friends Aqeel Karim Dadi, Yahya Polani and others back in UBG which no doubt played an important role for the victory of UBG this year. Ghulam Farooq belongs to Balochistan and for the last many years he was a presidential candidate. But due to the efforts of Abdul Rahim Janu only one day before elections Ghulam Farooq met S.M. Muneer Bhai Jan in hospital and agreed for the support to UBG in the recent election. S. M. Muneer Bhai Jan before making any decision to bring Ghulam Farooq back in UBG called Eng Daru Khan in hospital and got his consent to bring Ghulam Farooq to UBG. This particular political maneuver of munirbhaijan was fully successful to get the full support from Baloshitan for Eng. Daroo khan and other candidates.

FPCCI elections for Woman Vice President seat was won by Shireen Arshad Khan she secured 9 votes while Dr. Shehla Javed Ikram from Lahore got 3 votes. S M Mnirbhaijan was also successful to get the support of Hina Mansab for UBG and she supported Shireen Arshad khan in this election. SM Naseer who is also highly respectable among the business community and he has also influence in UBG this time he also supported actively the women candidate for Vice president of UBG. In the victory of Shireen Arshad Khan Samina Fazal, Firdose Fazal, Fitrat Ilyas Bilour and Rizwana Shahid also played a vital role.

For Vice President Candidates Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Fata areas were combined. Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi was elected as vice president from federal area he backed 8 votes while his opponent Shoaib Khan got 2 votes. Islamabad, Azad Kashmir ,Gilgit-Baltistan and Fata chamber were the electoral college of this election. Ijaz Abbasi is the former president of ICCI was appointed as In-charge of the election campaign of Muhammad Ajaz Abbasi by the founder Group of ICCI. In this election Zubair Ahmed Malik, Khalid Javed, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Ahmed Hassan Mughal, Mian Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masood, Ch. Waheed-ud-Din, Nasir Qureshi, Tariq Sadiq, Abdul Rauf Alam, Muzzamil Hussain Sabri, Malik Sohail Hussain, Ch. Javed Iqbal, Ch. Saeed (Mirpur) and from GilgitJohar Ali Raki played a key role.

Qurban Ali from Gilgit was elected as vice president form chamber of small trade and small industries. He secured 10 votes while Muhammad Ehtasham got 4 votes. In this election Mian Zafar Iqbal from Faisalabad, Sajjad Sarwar, Kamran Abbasi from Islamabad, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Nadeem Sheikh from Rawalpindi and Ehsan Bacha from Mardan played a major role. All the chambers of every province has one seat of Vice president in FPCCI every year. from KP Haji Iftikhar and Waqar Mehmood khan from Sindh were elected unopposed .

From Punjab vice president election Abdul Rauf Mukhtar got 31 votes and his opponent Adnan Khalid Butt (Lahore) got 8 votes whereas from Balochistan Ismail Sattar got 11 and Abdul Ghaffar got 1 vote. 4 Vice Presidents are elected from Traders and Association Group every year with tough competition. This time UBG won all the 4 seats. Abdul Waheed Sheikh got 153 Noor Ahmed Khan got 116, Muslim Muhammadi 113 and Arshad Jamal got 111 votes and won the seats. Whereas as runner up Khamas Saeed, Shakeel Ahmed and AbidHafeez got 74 – 73 – 70 votes respectively. President elections Eng. Daru Khan got 174 and his opponent Allaudin Marri got 131 votes. for Senior Vice President UBG candidate Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig got 174 and his opponent Ch. Muhammad Hussain got 131 votes.

During the present elections the ratio for Vice President UGB and BMP got votes and also if the same ratio for President and Senior Vice President would have maintained then UBG would have got 208 and BMP would have got 96 votes whereas President and Senior Vice President UBG got 34 less votes and BMP got same extra votes. Therefore Leadership of UBG should seriously take note of this and the all the junior leadership of UBG those who have not performed well should be questioned.

S.M. Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik are the business role model of the Business Community of Pakistan. They had work hard with honesty and dignity for the betterment of the all Chambers and Federation.

Presently the country is facing financial crises for which the business community is concerned. Islamic history enlighten us with the fact that prophet (P.B.U.H), and the all the four caliphs were businessmen and they were highly respectable in their respective society even before the advent of Islam but unfortunately we are also still carrying the legacy of feudal Culture where businessmen were never be the role model .

It is essential that together we work hard to encourage peace and prosperity in Pakistan for our future generations and for that we should create role model from the business community and media can play a vital role in this regard.

I believe that the business community would unite for resolving the issues related to trade and investments and the newly elected office bearer would work hard to reduce the cost of doing business and to improve ease of doing business.

