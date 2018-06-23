FPCCI calls for increasing agri exports to $6b

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Waheed Ahmed has proposed specific measures to increase country’s agriculture exports to $6 billion annually in the next few years.

The Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry while attending a meeting with the Government of Sindh Agricultural, Supplies & Price Department Officials proposed suggestions and specific measures required to increase Pakistan’s agriculture exports in the next few years.

“There is enormous potential in agriculture sector especially Wheat, Rice and Banana production along with improvement in horticulture sector,” he added.

Waheed shared that the agenda of “National Horticulture Conference 2018” by FPCCI to address the issues and way forwards of horticulture sector.

He also described the integrated approach of agricultural and horticultural policy to lead the ground reality change and invited Sindh Government to work with stakeholders in close coordination.

Secretary Agricultural Sindh Sajid Jamal Abro said that the departmental efforts to promote a green economy and combat global warming issues and shared potential as well as performance in the Sindh province.

Participants agreed to facilitate both to strengthen the economy by fostering innovation and ensuring ease of doing business to produce more value-added products that will ultimately lead to increase in agricultural exports.