FPCCI calls for implementation of PM’s relief package for industries

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) has called for devising mechanism at the earliest to implement the PM’s announcement of Rs5 per unit reduction in electricity tariff, as the NEPRA continues to jack up power rates under the guise of fuel adjustment charges.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the BMP Chairman and FPCCI former president Mian Anjum Nisar said that the trade and industry are still in the dark on the mechanism to implement Prime Minister’s cut in power tariff while the NEPRA continues to allow power distribution companies to jack up electricity cost, sabotaging the Prime Minister’s relief package for the industry to cut the cost of production.

The business community condemned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for shifting power distribution companies’ (DISCOs) line losses burden of almost Rs58 billion to the consumers by jacking up the tariff by Rs5.94 per unit on the excuse of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) to be charged through March 2022 electricity bills.

According to NEPRA notification, an increase of Rs5.94 per unit on account of FCA for Jan 2022 will be charged from the power consumers through the electricity bill of March 2022 which will cause additional burden of approximately Rs58.5 billion on consumers. Similarly, this increase in the power price by Rs5.94 per unit will be applicable to all the consumer categories of all the Ex-WAPDA power distribution companies.