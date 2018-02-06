FPCCI becomes permanent member of SCO Business Council

ISLAMABAD : Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has become permanent member of the Business Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which is a organization of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, India and Uzbekistan with the permanent Secretariat in Moscow.

The Business Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) established in 2006 with the composition of all National Chambers of respective member countries SCO.

The objective of the Business council is to assist in expanding economic cooperation within the SCO, to establish direct ties and dialogue between business and financial circles of the SCO member states; to involve members in all-round business cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields; to promote multilateral projects; to develop plans and programs for cooperation in the prospective areas of economic cooperation for business circles of member states,

The Board meeting of Business Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is held once a year on the eve of the summit of the Council of SCO Heads.

The business community has appreciated the permanent membership of FPCCI with the Business council of SCO and considered it imminent important particularly in the backdrop of CPEC.

Orignally published by INP