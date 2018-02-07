FPCCI becomes permanent member of SCO Business Council

Observer Report

Islamabad

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has become permanent member of the Business Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which is a organization of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, India and Uzbekistan with the permanent Secretariat in Moscow.

The Business Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) established in 2006 with the composition of all National Chambers of respective member countries SCO.

The objective of the Business council is to assist in expanding economic cooperation within the SCO, to establish direct ties and dialogue between business and financial circles of the SCO member states.