FPCCI asks political parties to share their economic agenda

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has invited all major political parties in the country to share, with the business community, their respective economic policies agenda they tend to pursue after general elections 2018.

FPCCI President, Zubair Tufail in a statement emphasized that business community, an important stakeholder, in the national development process, must be taken on board by all political parties about their plans and policies for economic stability in the country.

“We, as a crucial stakeholder, would also like to give our input directly to the mainstream political parties,” he said.

Mentioning that this can assist political parties to shape up their policies as a comprehensive economic plan, Tufail said this could eventually lead towards to a sound economic future.

The senior businessman said a consensus between the political parties and the business community through the country’s apex business representative body i.e. FPCCI would also pave way for a viable, practical and long term plan to stabilize and strengthen the national economy.

“This coordination will also help country pursue policies beneficial for the trade sector and facilitate the entrepreneurs specially the exporters.

Zubair F. Tufail said that FPCCI has already held a series of meetings with the PML- N government leaders.

“We now want to interact with all political parties and in this context have embarked upon a plan to approach them and share with them our problems and also identify faults, if any, in their respective schemes ensuring timely correction,” he elaborated. FPCCi may be despatching formal invitations to different political forces with the hope that they would respond positively.

PML (N), PTI, PPP and Jamat-e-Islami will be invited to FPCCI head office in the first phase of the scheme, he said.—APP