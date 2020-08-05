FPCCI asks NCOC to take decision on opening of restaurants, marriage halls

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has endorsed the Punjab government recommendations to the federal government, seeking permission to allow running of the business 24/7, besides reopening of restaurants, marriage halls, cinemas and other sectors.

FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, in a statement issued here today, welcomed the proposals of Punjab Cabinet Committee for Corona Control to open industries, restaurants, marriage halls and cinemas, urging National Command and Operation Centre, which is the final authority, to allow reopening of all businesses without any delay.

According to reports, the provincial committee has decided that the provincial cabinet would forward its recommendations to the NCOC for ending the lockdown and reopen gyms, indoor sports, beauty salons and clinics etc in Punjab, which is a welcome step. He said that the number of virus-positive cases had dropped to two percent of total tests being conducted in Punjab, which is good news.

FPCCI President observed that countrywide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has officially been lifted for a long times, as markets and almost every business has been allowed to reopen except restaurants, which is not fair.

He urged the National Command and Operation Centre to announce a date for reopening of the eateries, as the government has assured the restaurant owners several times of reopening, which was not implemented so far.

FPCCI President said that every business took the hit during the lockdown period while restaurants also incurred heavy losses, as the industry employs hundreds of thousands of workers across the province who might go jobless if the current situation persisted for a long time.

FPCCI President said that the FPCCI was well aware of the miseries of this sector and had already taken up the issues at the highest level. He said that hotel industry has been allowed to reopen in several countries, as everyone has now to live with coronavirus like several other diseases. So, the government should manage and allow restaurants to reopen in line with other industries and sectors.