FPCCI and TOBB sign MoU for establishing TPC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) signed MoU for establishing Turkish-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TPC) at Istanbul, Turkey on the occasion of 32nd Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) Conference on “Asia: Expanding Boundaries”.

The MoU was jointly signed by Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Sr. Vice President FPCCI and Rifat Hisarciklioglu President TOBB in the presence of Jemal Inaishvili President CACCI.

The objective of establishing of TPC is to further strengthen economic relations through dialogue on trade and economic matter of common interest, enhancement of investment and financial flows, exchange of delegations, holding of joint activities etc. Moreover, the agreement will streamline the mechanism to expand trade facilitation.

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir SVP Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the establishment of TPC is the accomplishment of long desire of business community of both the countries and will go a long way in enhancement of bilateral trade and investment relations between both the nations as it is not up to its actual potential as evident from the fact that currently the volume of trade between both nations stood at US$ 596.07 million in 2017 which is just 0.15 percent of total trade of Turkey.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Adem Kula Secretary General ECO-CCI, Ernest Lin Director-General CACCI and Dr Iqbal Thaheem Secretary General Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

