Fowzia hopes Imran govt to play role in Aafia release

Staff Reporter

Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that an early release of Pakistani woman scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui is the old demand of Pakistanis and she hopes that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan would play a historic role in early repatriation of the Pakistani mother.

According to details, Aafia Movement Pakistan staged a big ‘Aafia Peace Rally’ on Main University Road from Safari Park to NIPA Chowrangi that was attended by a large number of people and civil society activists. Raising banners and portraits of Aafia Siddiqui they raised slogans, demanding urgent release of Aafia.Addressing on the occasion, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said federal minister for human rights Dr Shireen Mazari should take notice of the inhuman treatment being meted out to Dr Aafia in prison.

She said today it is the international human rights day and Dr Shireen Mazari should ensure that a protest resolution of Pakistan on this serious matter is lodged in the United Nations, urgently. She said that Pakistan should record a strong protest why the basic human rights of Dr Aafia are being continuously violated.

She feared that Dr Aafia Siddiqui is facing a religious persecution in prison.

