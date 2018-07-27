Fowzia greets Imran Khan, hopes he would bring Aafia home

KARACHI : Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has congratulated Imran Khan on the success of his party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), and expressed good wishes for his government.

Talking to Aafia Movement supporters before leaving for Bangkok to attend an international medical conference, she said the Aafia Family wished for a government in Pakistan that is pro-people, proud, honest, strong and believing in uphold of the constitution.

She said we want an opposition that plays a positive role in assemblies for welfare of the country, strengthening of democracy and institutions. She reminded that Dr Aafia and her three minor children were kidnapped, trafficked and handed over to Americans by the government officials in 2003 because at that time our institutions were weak.

She said the trafficked and kidnapped Aafia was first taken to Afghanistan and then to the USA, where now she is a jail. She said this jail provides facility of calling of prisoners to their families through video conferencing, but for more than two years even our telephonic contact to Aafia is severed.

She said after five years of the forced disappearance of Aafia, when due to the efforts of the UK journalist, Yvonne Ridley, it was known that Aafia was jailed in a concentration camp of Afghanistan, Imran Khan despite dictator government in the country had adopted a brave stance on the Aafia issue.

She hoped that Imran Khan would prove him different from the past rulers and fulfill his election manifesto promise of the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. She said the Aafia family prays that may the dream of Imran Khan for bringing change in system be materialized and the people of Pakistan get a new and prosperous Pakistan where every daughter of the nation feels safety and security.

