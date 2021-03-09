Fourth Indian soldier commits suicide in 5 days in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, another Indian soldier committed suicide in Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Trived Prakash ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at an army camp located in Kachhal area.

A probe has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind the extreme step.

Last week on Thursday, three Indian soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, committed suicide in a span of 24-hours in the occupied territory, KMS reported.

494 Indian troops and police officials have committed suicide in the occupied valley since January 2007. the growing number of such incident demonstrates how much the occupant forces are in depression due to unjustified cruelties on innocent Kashmiris.