Fourth Day of SMIU’s Festival of Arts and Ideas

Staff Reporter

The Festival of Arts and Ideas, organized by Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) at its premises, entered in its fourth day on Thursday in which various sessions were held in which experts and students spoke over various issues and ideas.

At a session “Media and the state: Is honeymoon over?” speakers blamed the electronic media for negative reporting because of racing for ratings that eventually painted negative image of the country elsewhere.

Speakers, however, said despite being influenced by the highly divisive society of the country, Pakistani media still managed to play its positive role in trying disseminating untwisted information to people.

They said a country of 200 million people was divided on various fronts; as there were people who supported fundamentalism and others sided with liberal and progressive ideas, yet, media outlets in general were ensuring that truthful information reached to people.

They, however, blamed the race for ratings often forced the electronic media to run twisted and incorrect news items and twisted information on primetime talk shows.

“Fundamentalism has gripped the country on the one hand and on the other there are liberal forces. Similarly, our society is divided on ideological grounds as well. In such a situation, media is still making it possible to inform people honestly,” said eminent journalist Ghazi Salahuddin.

He said such a role of the media was a part of the concerted effort to get the people glued to democratic process.

Ghazi Salahuddin further said media was mirror to revolutionary changes in the world. He advised the students to broaden their vision and ability to conform with the changing scenario of the media business.

Media personality Wusatullah Khan said media was not just limited to a newspaper or a news channel, but books, poetry, fiction, cinema and drama also fall in its vast definition.

He said freedom of expression was attained through great struggles in the world. The freedom of expression was begotten a century ago in the West, which even increased after the World War-II. Wusatullah Khan spoke over the current financial crisis as being claimed by the media outlets.

