Fourth coronavirus patient recovers in Sindh

A fourth patient of coronavirus recovered in Sindh on Sunday, Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the provincial government, confirmed.

In a tweet, he said the patient tested negative for COVID-19 twice. “This case is another ray of hope for us since the person was under home isolation.” Earlier today, 18 more coronavirus cases were detected in Karachi, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 333. The Sindh Health Department said Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 123. There are a total of 77 cases of local transmission in the port city so far, it added.

210 cases were detected in pilgrims at the Sukkur quarantine centre, the health officials said. The Sindh government has declared a province-wide lockdown for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Lockdown in Sindh will be effective from midnight, announced Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.