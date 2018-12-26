Fourth conviction of Nawaz

AS was expected, Monday proved to be disastrous day for PPP and PML(N) leadership as the JIT report indicted former President Asif Ali Zardari of money-laundering recommending sixteen references against him and others and PML(N) founder Mian Nawaz Sharif, who is facing unending series of cases, was convicted for the fourth time on Monday in the last one and a half year. The Accountability Court, while announcing the reserved judgement in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references, repeated what a similar court did in earlier Panama-related reference, sentencing MNS to seven years, imposition of fine of Rs 1.5 billion and $25 million and disqualifying him for ten years. And as a consequence of the JIT report, the Supreme Court banned sale, purchase and transfer of properties owned by Zardari Group, Bahria Town and Omni Group.

Cases and verdicts against leaders of the two major parties have both legal and political connotations and implications. Though the ruling PTI rightly claims the cases against them were not framed during its tenure as these were registered/opened in the past but removal of major political threats in the way of the Government is being viewed by the Opposition as well as some segments of the society as revenge and not accountability. Legal experts also point out to the glaring flaws in the process as both JIT and NAB could not substantiate their allegations with concrete evidence and the burden of proof was shifted on the accused. Sharif family and PML(N) also highlight the issue that Nawaz has not been convicted on account of any corruption or wrong-doing as Chief Minister or three-time Prime Minister and instead trail of his family wealth is being used as a tool to victimize him. In an apparent balancing act of justice Nawaz Sharif was acquitted in Flagship Investment reference and convicted in Al-Azizia reference. The fact that MNS was disqualified on account of receivable salary from his son in the reference that has been dismissed also raises questions about quality of justice. No doubt, Nawaz was disqualified by the Accountability Court in Avenfield reference later but he was removed from the office of the Prime Minister on a charge that could not withstand scrutiny of law in the court. Even his disqualification in Avenfield stands challenged after Islamabad High Court questioned the grounds of sentence and disqualification and released him on bail from Adiala Jail. There are no two opinions in the country about zero tolerance for corruption but the process of accountability should be transparent and across the board. At the moment, there is a clear perception that some particular individuals, families and parties are being targeted in the name of campaign against corruption. Statements that this and that leader would be behind bars before March and forecasting of convictions much before delivery of judgement by courts also convey a wrong message. There are also known cases of corruption in which thousands of citizens lost their life-long savings but those scandals have not so far been touched because of political considerations and vested interests. As against this, teachers, who otherwise should enjoy unparalleled respect, are being handcuffed in public on flimsy grounds and they are not unchained even after death. Similarly, influential people against whom cases of corruption were proved, went scot free after entering into so-called plea-bargain, which is nothing but a ploy to shield corruption by mighty and influential people. Corruption, no doubt, has become a serious challenge to growth, progress and development of the country but it should not be seen as victimization and it is responsibility of the NAB to go deep into all cases, come out with concrete evidence and get the accused convicted from courts of law. Cases against the opposition leaders could perpetuate the political instability and confusion and the Government, which has come to power through mandate of the people to deliver as per their expectations, might not be able to implement its agenda fully. Action against the corrupt is something else but the perception that attempts are being made to decimate two major and powerful political entities is something quite different and needs to be removed. Political parties, especially those having roots in all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, are source of strength for the federation and political vacuum could inflict irreparable loss to the country. We would also urge all political parties and leaders to shun the politics of confrontation and opt for reconciliation and mutual accommodation for the sake of a better future for Pakistan and its people.

