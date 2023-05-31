Fourteen persons die In IIOJK accidents

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, fourteen persons including a doctor died and several others were injured in different accidents in the territory.

At least eight persons died and 20 other sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu district. The vehicle was coming from Indian city of Amritsar to Katra area of Jammu when the driver lost control over the wheel and it fell into deep gorge, the police official said.

Meanwhile, four persons including a doctor Ved Prakash and his younger brother Parshad along with Roda Devi and Raj Kumari, died after a vehicle they were travelling rolled down 300 feet and landed on the banks of River Chenab at Raggi Nullah on Batote-Kishtwar Highway in Doda district. The vehicle was on its way from Pul-Doda to Jammu when the mishap occurred.

In another accident, a woman identified as Kulsuma died while another was injured after a bus hit a scooty in Hush Nush Chinar area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist identified as Gull Mohammad Ganai died and two of his pillion riders Mohammad Ashraf Ganai and Majid Ahmad Ganai were injured after they were hit by a speeding vehicle in Achabal area in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district, officials said.—KMS