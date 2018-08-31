Four youth booked under black law PSA in Rajouri

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have booked four youth under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in Rajouri district of Jammu region. The youth identified as Sajjad Ahmed Malla, Muhammad Arif, Khurshid Ahmed Thokar and Ajaz Ahmed Sofi have been lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu after being booked under the PSA. A dossier in this regard was submitted before District Magistrate Rajouri by Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, and District Magistrate issued order for booking them under the PSA..—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp