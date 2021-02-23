Four youngsters killed as speeding car turns turtle

Four people were dead when a speeding car turned turtle at the University Road here on Sunday night.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at University Road in Karachi where a speeding car skidded off the road while saving a motorcycle, killing four youths on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Muhammad Asad, Taimor, Rohan and Rameez.

The deceased friends were going to Gulistan-e-Jauhar for having dinner, where they met a fatal accident.

In a separate incident of same in nature, last year, at least 13 passengers including women and children were killed while 30 others injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in JhalMagsi district.

According to police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Khuzdar.

The bus overturned when it reached Bareecha area, killing 16 persons. According to Levies’ sources,’ the injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital JhalMagsi for treatment.