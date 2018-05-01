Four women electrocuted, six injured

Quetta

At least four women were electrocuted to death and six others received burn injuries when an electric wire of 11 KV collapsed on a tractor-trolley in Bhag area of Bolan district on Monday.

The victims were on way home in a tractor-trolley as an electric wire fell down on them near Bhag area, Levies force sources said. As a result, four women named Dur Bibi, Ruqia Bibi, Rabia Bibi and Shah Bibi died on the spot while six women suffered burn injuries. Levies force team reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital.

The injured were referred to Quetta Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital for further treatment after initial medical aid. The injured identity could not be ascertained so far.—APP