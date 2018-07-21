Four women contesting NA-87

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Four women of different political parties were contesting election for the slot of NA-87 (Hafizabad). They are: former Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar of PML-N, Fehmida Kousar of MMA, Sadia Liqat Independent and Allah Rakhi of PPP.

Saira Afzal Tarar had won NA election in 2008 and 2013 on PML-N ticket. She is well educated lady (Masters in Home Economics and Hafiza). She belongs to a prominent political family of Kolo Tarar (Hafizabad). Her father Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar was also elected twice as MNA as an independent and on PML-N ticket. She is daughter-in-law of former President of Pakistan Muhammad Rafique Tarar. Her husband, Irfan Tarar, is serving in foreign affairs. She is holding over two hundred acres of land After winning the 2008 election, Saira Afzal Tarar was appointed Chairperson Education Task Force and after wining 2013 election she was elevated as Minster for Health Services. She was awarded Sitar-i-Imtiaz for her meritorious services in the eradication of polio and hepatitis. She has also upgraded the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and made the Trauma Centre functional and provided all sorts of medical equipments including CT Scan. Due to sound grass root footing in the district and her vision for the execution of welfare oriented projects, she has an edge over all the candidates.

Allah Rakhi is a die-hard worker of PPP. As a matter of fact, the PPP had awarded ticket for the NA slot to ex-MPA Malik Wazir Ahmad Awan but his nomination papers were rejected due to his dual nationality. She was covering candidate of Malik Wazir Ahmad Awan and she was later allotted PPP ticket after rejection of Malik Wazir Ahmad Awan nomination paper.

Share on: WhatsApp