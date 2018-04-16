Four transport routes approved for new airport

The regional transport authorities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi have approved four new public transport routes to link the twin cities with the new International Islamabad Airport and facilitate commuters.

The authorities approved a public transport route from Rawat to Secretariat, Secretariat to Blue Area, Blue Area to Kashmir Highway and Kashmir Highway to Motorway Chowk, a top official of federal capital told APP here Wednesday. He said that initially fifty air-conditioned mini buses would run on all the four routes with Rs6 per kilometer (km) fare while the total fare would not exceed from Rs 260. He said that the transport service would be available round-the-clock in all days of the week, adding the test drive would begin next week.

Talking about the routes of Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner Islamabad, Saad Bin Asad, said two of these transport routes of the capital would link the city with new international airport. He said that the route from Secretariat to new airport would touch metro bus stations at five places, hence facilitate maximum number of people. He further said that initially twenty air-conditioned mini buses would be put on the two routes of Islamabad, adding a company has been given approval for running the transport on the routes after scrutiny from the authorities.—APP

