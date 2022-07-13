Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan

North Waziristan: The Pakistan Army engaged with and gunned down four terrorists in the area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

According to a statement, the security forces observed and engaged terrorist movements in North Waziristan.

Resultantly, an exchange of fires took place between the terrorists and the security forces. During this, four terrorists were killed by the Pakistan army.

Read: 3 terrorists killed in NW

The statement said that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.