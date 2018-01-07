Four suspects rounded up in police operations

City Reporter

Law enforcement agencies took into custody four suspects including two members of Taala torr group on late Friday night during different search operations carried out in various parts of the metropolis and weapons were also recovered.

According to police, two suspects were detained during a raid in New Karachi locale and weapons were recovered from the arrestees.

The two detainees are accused of robbing shops around the city by breaking the locks outside and escaping with cash, the police officer explained.