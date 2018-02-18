Four suspects held during search operation

Islamabad police along with Pakistan Rangers on Saturday conducted search operation in various areas of Khanna and Ramna police stations and arrested four suspects besides recovering arms and ammunition from them.

According to details, officers/officials of Islamabad Police and Pak Rangers conducted search Operation in various areas of Shahzad Town and Shalimar police stations. Under supervision of SP (Rural) and SP (Saddar), SHOs Ramna and Khanna joined this search operation while police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad also participated in it.

They screened 100 houses and checked more than 200 persons.Four bikes were also impounded during search operation for being driven without documents. Police interrogated nabbed suspects and recovered arm ammunition from their possession.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb- ur- Rehman Bugvihas said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.—APP

