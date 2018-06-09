Four suspected dacoits arrested

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested four suspected dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.According to Police spokesman, Waris Khan Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Millat Colony in in its jurisdiction and arrested four suspected dacoits namely Owais, Zeeshan, Faisal and Ahsan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with six rounds from their possession.A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Police expecting some sensational revelation from them.—APP