Four street criminals arrested in Karachi

KARACHI : Karachi police on Sunday arrested four street criminals who involved in stolen of cars, motorbikes and mobile phones from different areas of the city.

According to details, Pak colony police has arrested three criminals when they were trying to snatch mobile phone and cash from a citizen.

Police have recovered weapons, cash and mobile phones from their possession, street criminals admitted their offences. Whereas two culprits tried to snatch cash from a citizen, as police reached they opened fire, police arrested one culprit in injured condition.

Police claimed that Waqas is a criminal who is also involved in drug peddler, and robberies. Whereas thieves stole a car in Federal B area, thieves hid their face from CCTV footage.

