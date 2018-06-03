Four star-studded Pakistani movies set to rock the cinemas this Eid

KARACHI : This year certainly brings more reasons for the entertainment fraternity for festivity and celebrations of delight.

This Eid ul fitr marks the release of four most anticipated and star studded lollywood movies of the year.

After barring Indian movies to dazzle the screens during the holidays of Eid, the competition among the four films being released will indubitably lend a hand in firming the roots of film industry also will satiate the longing of entertainment among masses, a private television channel reported.

Holidays and long weekends are believed to be the leading period for movie releases. People are more willing to spend money against the healthy entertainment to be enjoyed along with friends and family. So, the eager filmmakers are all set to contribute in strengthening the Pakistan film industry.

This Eid is lined up with the four profoundly rom-com and much talked upcoming releases. This includes Most awaited Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar starrer Dawn Film’s Saat Din Mohabbat In, Jawed Sheikh Directed Wujood, Moammar Rana riposte, flaring the flames of patriotism Azaadi and formerly slated to hit screen earlier in July is now being released on Eid.

Let’s have a quick look to pick movie of your choice for the first day first show this Eid: Dawn Film’s is debuting the glamour world with its first much anticipated movie starring enthralling Mahira Khan and heart throb Shehryar Munawar in the lead. Other noticeable cast includes Hina Dilpazeer, Jawed Sheikh, Mira Sethi and Amna Ilyas.

The story revolves around a young man on the voyage of finding the true love. The impediments in his way hindered him to reach to his ultimate desire. A light mood comedy with all the spices required for a fun filled paisa wasool entertainment.

After a long, this Jawed Sheikh directed movie is hitting the screens this eid with its revenger thriller. The lead cast comprises of talented Danish Taimoor and Saeeda Imtiaz. This movie will surely cloy the old school bollywood movies’ romance, fight sequence, cliché dialogues and dance numbers lovers.

Set in the backdrop of Cause of Kashmir flaring the flames of Patriotism and Duty, it is an ARY Films’ Moammar Rana comeback alongside debutant Somya Hussain robust budgeted action packed movie.

Other noticeable actors are Nadeem Baig and Jawed Sheikh.

As the name delineates, the story revolves around the man Azaad combating for the freedom of people of Kashmir.

HUM Films’ Na band Na Baraati was in the limelight long before its release date has changed to release it over Eid. The star cast includes bigwigs like Meekal Zulfiqar, Nayab Khan, Ali Kazmi, Azra Mohiyyuddin and the beauty forever Atiqa Odho in key roles. Shayan Khan also debuts with movie.

The maker claims that the plot of the movie is quite unique and the Pakistani audience hasn’t seen something of this magnitude in recent times. This all spices mix chart, shot in the breath taking sights of Toronto with an ensemble case will now hit the cinemas nationwide.

