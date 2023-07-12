RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers were martyred and five injured after terrorists attacked the Pakistan Army’s Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan, said the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the wee hours of July 12, a group of terrorists’ initial attempt “to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty”.

“In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary,” the ISPR said, adding that three “heavily armed terrorists” had been killed so far.

“A clearance operation by security forces is underway to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said.

Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying [the] peace of Balochistan and Pakistan, the ISPR added.

Attacks on security officials have increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as the security forces ramp up operations to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

According to a report released by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), terror activities in the country have soared by 79% during the first half of 2023.