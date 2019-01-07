Four rear admirals of Pak Navy promoted to rank of vice admiral

Islamabad

Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq have been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect. Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1984. During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar served on various Command and Staff appointments.

His Command appointments include command of Pakistan Navy Ships HAIBAT, MUHAFIZ, SV BEHR PAIMA, MOAWIN, Commander 9th Auxiliary & Mine Warfare Squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR, Commander North, Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Commander Karachi. His distinguished Staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Training), Project Director Jinnah Naval Base, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation).

Admiral is graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University Islamabad. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar is recipient of Hilal e Imtiaz (Military). Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1984. During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS PISHIN and PNS MOAWIN.

His distinguished Staff appointments include Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation). The Admiral has also served as Naval Attaché of Pakistan in Washington. Presently, he is serving as Commander Coast. Admiral is graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad and also holds Masters Degree in Military Operational Research from Cranfield University UK. Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani is recipient of Hilal e Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and also won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at Pakistan Naval Academy. During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include command of two Type 21 ships PNS BADR and PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/ Commander Central Punjab Lahore.

His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Director General Naval Intelligence.

Presently, he is serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet. He is graduate of Army Command & Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral holds Masters Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China. Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is a recipient of Hilal e Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara e Basalat. He has also been conferred with the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.

Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq got commission in Pakistan Navy in Operations Branch in 1985. During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq served on various command & Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Command of two Type-21 Ships PNS BABUR and PNS KHAIBAR, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron and Commandant PNS BAHADUR. He has also commanded Combined Task Force -150.

His distinguished staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans), Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Director General Naval Intelligence and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin). He has also served as Army & Naval Attaché of Pakistan in Paris. Presently, he is serving as Commander Karachi.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University Islamabad. The admiral is recipient of Hilal e Imtiaz (Military). He has also been conferred with National Order of Merit by Government of France.—INP

