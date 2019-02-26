Four power pilferers arrested

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Four persons were arrested from different localities for power theft. The police on Monday told further that on report of concerned Gepco officials the Sadder Sialkot police arrested Wishal from village Gujjarwali, the Satrah police arrested Hameedullah from town Satrah and Abdullah from village Siranwali and the Moutra police arrested Riaz from Adda Moutra for power theft and registered cases against them.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed seven persons involved in electricity theft. The FESCO sources said on Monday that during continued crackdown, the FESCO Task force conducted raids at Chak 156 NB, Islampura, Mateela, Chak 90/SB and caught seven persons over stealing electricity from transmission lines.

