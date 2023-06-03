Four POs 13 outlaws arrested

The district police claimed to have arrested at least 13 lawbreakers, including four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a press release issued by the CPO office on Friday.

In the first police action, Bani police managed to arrest a PO namely Azhar Bilal, wanted in an attempt to murder case. Six accused allegedly involved in the case had already been sent behind bars, he added.

Similarly, New Town police rounded up MashalAftab wanted in a case registered at New Town police station. WahCantt police, in their operation, managed to net a PO namely Yasin while SaddarWahpolice arrested a PO namely Rehman.

The district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be brought to justice.