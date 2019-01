Staff Reporter

Karachi police on Friday arrested four personnel of the Police Qaumi Razakars (PQR) force after they were found to have allegedly extorted money from couples at Karachi’s Seaview by impersonating police officers, said Clifton SP Suhai Aziz.

Officials of Seaview check post arrested four persons who presented themselves as SHO Darakshan and his staff,” the officer said.

They were extorting gratification from the general public especially young couples.

