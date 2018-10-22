‘Four PMs appeared in accountability court, fifth one will also come’ Gillani warns IK

ISLAMABAD : Accountability should take place, but the institution conducting the accountability process must also be ‘independent’, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani said while fore warning,” Four [former] prime ministers have appeared before the accountability court, fifth one will also come here.”

Gilani was speaking to media outside the accountability court here on Monday, he passed in-explicit remarks against the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan and stated that four previous prime ministers have presented themselves in the court of accountability now the fifth [serving] prime minister will also have to appear to answer for himself.

The accountability court of Islamabad took up the corruption reference hearing against the senior PPP leader Gilani for misuse of authority.

The NAB prosecutor failed to show up during the hearing.

Accountability judge Muhammed Arshad issued a second notice to the anti-graft watchdog on Yousaf Raza Gillani’s request of permanent exemption from appearing in the case.

The court later adjourned the hearing until November 23.

Earlier in September, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi filed a reference against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader over the charge of misusing the authority.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, an illegal marketing campaign incurred a loss of Rs 128 million to the national exchequer.

The National Accountability Bureau has launched a countrywide crackdown against corruption and other financial irregularities. Various references against notable personalities have been filed by the anti-graft body.

