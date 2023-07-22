At least four persons lost their lives while another eight were injured in rain and flood related mishaps in different parts of the province on Saturday.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman, three women and one child died in separate mishaps in Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Faisalabad.

At least five houses were collapsed due to heavy rains and floods, as PDMA urged people to follow the instructions of PDMA and district administration for saving precious human lives.

Authorities urged people not to allow children to bath in canals or inundated rainwater in low-lying areas.

“Avoid touching polls or wires during rains”, PDMA advised, and urged people to immediately inform the district administration in case of any emergency.