Four people killed over property dispute

Staff Reporter

Dispute over possession of property on Sunday claimed four lives in Lahore city. According to details, a man named Maqsood opened fire at Ghazi road of Factory area of the city due to which his 52-year-old sister Nasreen and 12-year-old niece Bisma got killed. Maqsood’s other sister Parveen and 8-year-old nephew Ahmed also received injuries due to being within the shooting range. Maqsood fled the scenes immediately.

The two injured were transported to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to receive medical aid. Police raided the spot after receiving the information from suspect’s brother Shahid which initiated another chaotic shootout scenario. During police’s raid, Maqsood opened fire again which claimed the life of his own brother and also injured four other police officials.

Sources reported that SHO Factory area Ateeq Dogar was among the four injured police officers who were later shifted to LGH for treatment. Maqsood also became a victim of the shooting which he began as he died, unable to dodge police’s return bullets.

However, sister of the deceased Maqsood and Shahid has claimed that her brother Shahid was killed due to police’s wrong tactics of putting him up front during the raid instead of being ahead themselves.

