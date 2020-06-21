Four people commit suicide

Tharparkar

Four people committed suicide in different parts of district on Saturday. According to details a married woman sakeena samejo ended her life over domestic issue by jumping into the well along with her one- year-old daughter in a village budhani sameja near chachrro taluka, resulting in the death of all two.

In other incident a young man Devraaj Meghwar committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree in village vikrio near Islamkot. Mean while a young woman Fahmida D/o Hyder Rahmoon ended her life by strangled herself with rope over quarrel with parents in a village khensar near daahli taluka. Police handed over dead bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Khanewal: Man allegedly killed his son over domestic dispute at Wanvoi pull Hassanpur tehsil Kabirwala on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 officials, there was some domestic dispute on which Shoukat and his 33 years old son Abrar started quarrelling. In a fit of rage, Shoukat killed his son with repeated blour of Sharpe edge knife. Resultantly, Abrar died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil hospital—APP