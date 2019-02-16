Four patients die as doctors’ strike enters fourth day

Fours patients have died so far as doctors in government hospitals across Sindh continued their strike for a fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

The Out Patient Department (OPD) and other operations in the hospitals across the province, including Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Ruth Pfau Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases remained suspended due to the strike, however, doctors ensured to perform their duties in emergency and other wards.

The provincial government has accepted their demands to raise their pay-scale and other perks. Nevertheless, the doctors want Sindh government to issue an official notification for the pay raise. “The protest will continue till the notification is issued,” they had said.

A five months old child died in Karachi today as doctors of National Institute of Children Disease refused to provide treatment to the ailing minor girl.

Over past three days, three more deaths have been reported from different cities of Sindh.—INP

