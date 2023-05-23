Four paramilitary troops among six killed in terror attack at Hangu’s power plant

HANGU – At least six Pakistanis including four Frontier Constabulary personnel martyred as terrorists stormed a gas plant in Tall tehsil of Hangu district of the country’s southwestern region, it emerged on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a privately owned gas station as militants targeted wells with grenades.

At one point, guards and FC troops managed to repulse the attack but the deaths occurred at the M10 point of the gas plant.

Attackers also damaged a solar power plant at the gas well and managed to flee mountainous North Waziristan.

Later, forces launched a joint search operation to nab the culprits but no arrests were made. It was reported that up to 50 attackers stormed the Hangu gas plant.

As of now, no militant group has claimed responsibility while further proceedings are underway.

Let it be known that TTP and several militant outfits continue to target military forces and civil installations.