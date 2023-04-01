Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in terror attack along Iran border

QUETTA – At least four Pakistani soldiers were martyred in what armed forces said was a terrorist attack from across the border’s soil.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a group of four troops patrolling the Pakistan-Iran border embraced martyrdom when they were attacked by terrorists from across the border in the Jalgai sector of the Kech district.

The military’s media wing said soldiers Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan, and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed suffered critical wounds in the attack and later succumbed.

Army also mentioned establishing contact with Tehran for effective action against terrorists and to avert such incidents in the future.

The attack which is the latest in a string of ambushes occurred as TTP and other insurgent groups wage war on the country’s security forces. Pakistan, which has already seen a surge in militant attacks on its security forces, continues to fight back with full valor.

Earlier in January, Pakistan strongly denounced the terror attack from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan. In such previous events, Islamabad also summoned the Iranian Ambassador to lodge a strong protest against covert attacks from across the border.