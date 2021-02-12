Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists’ fire raid on security forces post in Makeen area of South Waziristan late Thursday night, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a brief statement said the security troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists in response to the attack.

During exchange of fire four soldiers had embraced shahadat (martyrdom) including Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Anees ur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.

It added that the area sanitisation from the terrorists was in progress.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday condemned the terrorist attack, expressing grief over the martyrdom of army personnel and prayed for peace of the departed souls.

He also sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for their strength so they can bear the loss with fortitude.

Just yesterday, a Pakistani child died and seven other children were injured after terrorists fired five rockets from Afghanistan hitting areas across the border.

According to ISPR, the rockets hit the Lagharai sector and Sarakai Top in Bajaur at 2:50pm local time.