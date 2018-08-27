Four of family shot dead, 6 killed in road accidents

Karak

Four including a man and his three sons were shot dead over property dispute here on Sunday while the wife of the man died of heart stroke after hearing the news of death of his four family members.

Police said that armed men opened indiscriminate fire at rivals with whom they were old dispute over ownership of a piece of land in jurisdiction of Shah Saleem police station in Karak.

As a result of firing four people including father and three sons were killed on the spot and hearing the news of husband and three sons, the house woman also died of heart attack.

Four persons, including husband, wife, and two minor girls, were killed and five other children injured in a traffic accident on Chakwal-Mandra road on Sunday morning. The injured have been shifted to Rawalpindi through patient transfer service for medical treatment, private news channel reported.—APP

