Four of family killed in road accident

Four members of a family were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the mini van was heading towards Layyah from Bahawalpur when it collided with a truck at MM road due to over speeding.

As a result, Abdul Hameed, Manahil Hameed, Madiha Bibi and Rehana Bibi died on the spot while Nadia Bibi and Maqsooda Bibi sustained injuries.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.—APP

