Four new polio cases reported in Mastung

Staff Reporter

Mastung

Despite frequent polio eradication drives across the country, four more cases of the crippling disease have been reported in Mastung on Tuesday, bringing the total number of polio cases in the country to ten this year so far. As per reports by the local health department, four children, including two boys and girls, aged between 5 to 8 years have been diagnosed with polio virus in Sherein Aab, area of Mastung.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication on October 17, notified two new polio cases from Gadap area of Karachi and a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The first case of polio was confirmed in a 42 month-old girl from Gadap, Karachi and the other case in a 55-month old female child in Khyber tribal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The lab detected Polio virus from their stool samples on the 1st of October and 30th September respectively.

