Four murderers sentenced to imprisonment

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

The court of the district and sessions judge awarded death sentence, imprisonments and imposed fines on four convicts involved in separate murder cases. The District and Sessions Judge Nasir Khan Yousafzai announced the judgment. The police produced the accused before the court, where they were found guilty in murder cases. After hearing witnesses and analyzing the evidences, the judge imposed fines and announced imprisonment to the accused.

According to an official at the court, the District and Sessions Judge Nasir Khan Yousafzai sentenced to death convict Shehzado besides a fine of Rs. 200,000 in a murder case under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). According to the prosecution, he was found guilty of stabbing a man after exchange of harsh words last year.

Meanwhile, the Sessions Judge sentenced two brothers Ajab Khan S/O Qadir Khan and Fateh Khan son of Qadir Khan 25 years’ imprisonment in a murder case. The court also ordered the convicts to submit a fine of Rs. 200,000 each. Prominent lawyer of Balochistan high court Advocate Samad Khan Mandokhail fallowed the cases on behalf of the victims’ families. The court also handed down 25 years imprisonment sentence to the convict Dilbar Khan S/O Akber Khan in a murder case and also imposed fine of Rs. 105,000.