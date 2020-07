Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, four more persons including a woman died of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the territory to 165.

Of these latest victims, two died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, and one each at SMHS hospital and Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar. The patient died at SMHS hospital was a 24-year-old woman.—KMS