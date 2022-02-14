Four missing Afghan women activists released: UN

Four women activists in Afghanistan have been released by the country’s “de facto authorities” after going missing weeks ago, the United Nations said Sunday.

“After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four ‘disappeared’ Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Twitter. TamanaZaryabiParyani, ParwanaIbrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and MursalAyar went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally, but Afghanistan’s hard-line rulers had consistently denied detaining them.

AFP reported the release of Ibrahimkhel late on Friday. She went missing along with Paryani on January 19, days after taking part in a rally in Kabul calling for women’s right to work and education.