Four-member inter-district dacoits gang busted

Rawalpindi Police have have busted a four-member inter-district dacoits gang, recovering looted cash, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, City Police Officer Afzaal Ahmed Kosar constituted a police team under his supervision, comprising SDPO Gujar Khan, Sardar Babar Mumtaz, SHO Gujar Khan Police Station Inspector Ishtiaq Masood and others.

The team after hectic efforts managed to arrest the accused including Asghar Ali Shah resident of Kalar Syedan, Muhammad Siddique resident of Islampura, Mukhtar Hussain resident of Pind Dadan Khan and Sheikh Muhammad Zayarab resident of Gujar Khan, who were members of an inter-district dacoits gang members and involved in many dacoities and street crime cases, he said.

During investigation, he said, the accused had confessed to have committed dacoities, snatching mobiles and motorcycles, and other crimes in Rawalpindi and other districts. The police also recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 150,000, Rs 400,500 and 490 pounds in cash, mobile phones worth Rs150,000, a Kalashnikov with 20 rounds, a 44-bore rifle with 15 rounds and two 30-bore pistols with 11 rounds from their possession.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said the Gujar Khan Circle Police had registered 55 first information reports (FIRs) against 55 drug peddlers, who were arrested with 21,630 grams charras, and 62 bottles and 231 liters liquor during April.—APP

