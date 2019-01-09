Four-member gang arrested

Rawalpindi

City police have arrested four-member gang of dacoits and recovered weapons, stolen goods and cash Rs 20,000 from their possession here on Wednesday, police spokesman said.

According to details, the arrested dacoits were identified as Bahudar Shah, Momin Illyas, Rehman and a female namely Momina.

The gang was involved in various cases of burglaries in the jurisdiction of Bani police station.

During the preliminary investigation, the gang has revealed several burglaries in different areas. Police have recovered weapons, stolen goods and amounting Rs 20,000 from their possession. The further investigation is being carried out, spokesman added.—APP

