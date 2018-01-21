Four martyred, 12 injured by Indian shelling

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Four more innocent Pakistani civilians, including a mother and her minor son, were martyred and 12 injured on Saturday in unprovoked and intensified firing and shelling by Indian Border Security Forces at different sectors of the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The Indian BSF targeted Bajwat, Chaprar, Charwah, Harpal and other sectors of Sialkot Working Boundary. The injured people were shifted to CMH Sialkot.

The Chenab Rangers answered the Indian BSF in a befitting manner. Dozens of cattle were killed and houses damaged in the villages affected by the firing and shelling from Indian BSF.

Educational institutions in the afected areas were closed and dozens of the families started temporarily shifting to Sialkot or other safe places.

The Rescue 1122 have reported that more than 50 people had been injured in the Indian firing in three days.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian deputy High Commissioner JP Singh for the fourth time in this week on Saturday to lodge protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

“The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control and Working Boundary in Khuiratta, Bagsar and Khanjar Sectors, resulting in the shahadat of one 60 years old innocent civilian, Ghulam Ali, while injuring two girls (6 years old Chaman Bibi and 27 years old Maria),” a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesman said Saturday.

Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement and investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

He was asked to instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. He said the number of casualties at the working boundary has risen due to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by the Indian forces.

He said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The foreign office spokesman said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.