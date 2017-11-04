Four malnourished infants die in Thar

Badin

Four newborn babies lost their lives due to under-nourishment and other related diseases in Tharparkar within 24 hours, the health department said.

The deceased included three newborn and a 10-day old babies.

Deaths in Civil Hospital, Mithi in three days has climbed to five, and 313 in the year so far. The total death toll in government hospitals in Nagarparkar, Diplo, Islamkot, Chachro areas and others is not known yet.

Health experts and activists have severely criticized the Sindh government for failing to contain the epidemic of undernourishment. Parents have also decried the lack of proper health facilities. Last year by February, 122 children died in 137 days at the Civil Hospital in Mithi alone.—INP