Four killed

Quetta

At least four people were killed in an armed clash between two groups in Shuran area of Bolan district on Monday. According to Levies sources, two groups used automatic weapons against each other, leaving four of them dead on the spot.

In another incident, unknown armed men shot dead a man over an old enmity in Dhadar area of Balon district on Monday. According to police sources, the victim namely Jamal was on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he was killed on the spot. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

In Sialkot, a teenage boy was killed in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Bambanwala police station on Tuesday. According to police, Hammad (15) was walking on a road in Jando Sahi village when a tractor trolley crushed him to death.—APP